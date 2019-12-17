Musharraf treason verdict is unfair: Irfan Qadir

Former attorney general Irfan Qadir on Monday said that the decision to sentence the former president to death would have wide-ranging repercussions.

“This is a wrong decision and will divide the country,” he said, while severely criticising the decision.

“There is a conflict of interest that will be raised after this verdict. When I was attorney-general, I had told a court that the case against Musharraf was not legally sound since the judges who were hearing it had been restored to their positions illegally.

“The judges dismissed by Musharraf, and afterwards restored by an order of Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, are both unconstitutional acts. The act of removing judges was unconstitutional, just like the restoration was, which did not follow the proper procedure,” he reasoned.

Qadir said that the whole trial was “biased and even the legal team of Musharraf misguided the former president by advising to pursue delaying tactics in the case”. “Musharraf should have appeared in court and argued his case,” he said.—INP