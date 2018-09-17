Musharraf to give Rs15m to dams fund

Observer Report

Dubai

Former military dictator and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman General (r) Pervez Musharraf has announced to donate Rs15 million into the dams fund.

The announcement was made on the official twitter handle of the APML.

In 2006, General (r) Pervez Musharraf laid the foundation and performed the ground-breaking of $6.5 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam and declared that all dams, including Kalabagh, would be built under the ‘2016 Water Vision’ to meet the growing water and energy requirements of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp