Musharraf to contest elections from NA-1 Chitral

Islamabad

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be contesting the 2018 general elections from the NA-1 Chitral constituency.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) sources said that he will also submit his nomination papers to contest the polls from four other constituencies.

The Supreme Court had conditionally allowed Musharraf to file his nomination papers for the elections.

Musharraf’s lawyer Qamar Afzal appealed to the court to throw out the Lahore High Court’s lifetime ban on him contesting elections and heading a political party.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to contest the July 25 election and they wanted to file nomination papers. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said Musharraf could be permitted to submit his documents if he returned to Pakistan next week, but the high court’s decision could not be annulled. He assured that Musharraf would not be arrested upon his return. “We can revoke his disqualification only if he arrives in Pakistan and faces the courts. —INP