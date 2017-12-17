Musharraf suggests long-term interim govt

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has suggested that an interim government, authorised by the Supreme Court to carry out constitutional amendments, was the only solution to the challenges being faced by the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media on Saturday.

“The proposed technocrat interim government should be provided with a considerable time to hold the corrupt politicians accountable,” Musharraf said, adding that the interim setup should not be bound to “hold elections in three or six months”, as according to him it would not serve the purpose of its placement.

Commenting on the recent statement of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in which he had voiced fears regarding the future of the incumbent government, Musharraf said the current government was not going to complete its tenure. He was in favour of “ousting the PML-N government”.

When asked about the PML-N’s narrative that apparently the army was plotting to expel the government, he said: “I don’t know what the Aabpara [a veiled reference to the GHQ] is doing but every Pakistani who is making efforts to oust the government is justified in doing so.”Those politicians who are talking about the greater plan [the perception that the army was planning to oust the government] are corrupt and useless, he said. Musharraf also accused such politicians of nepotism.