Musharraf should show how brave he is by returning: CJP

Staff Report

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Tuesday that former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf should show how brave he is by returning to the country as the obstacles in his path have been removed.

A three-member bench of the apex court’s Lahore Registry, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, resumed the hearing of the Asghar Khan case, where he passed the remarks.

Over the issue pertaining to trials being faced by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the top judge said: “We have removed the hurdles in way of Pervez Musharraf to return to the country. Now, it all depends on Musharraf’s courage if he returns to the country or not. The investigation will be held as per law.”During the hearing, the CJP said that he won’t tolerate further delay in the implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict.

He ordered the authorities to complete investigation without wasting another minute.

Politicians Javed Hashmi, Mir Haasil Bizenjo, Abid Hussain along with Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Director General Federal Investigation Agency Basheer Memon and Asad Durrani appeared in court.

During the court proceedings, the CJP inquired from FIA DG if former premier Nawaz Sharif has recorded his statement in the case or not. “We have gotten Nawaz’s statement,” the DG replied.

Chief Justice Nisar also observed that people who have been summoned by FIA must appear before it. “No agency has any power within the remits of this court.” He then directed all deparments including defence ministry to cooperate with FIA. The politicians who have been sent notices included Zafarullah Jamali, Afaq Ahmed, Syeda Abida, Javed Hashmi and Qadir Baloch.