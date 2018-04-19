Musharraf should return to face charges, says Bilawal

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has questioned why former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf does not return to Pakistan and face the charges levelled against him.

While speaking to the BBC, Bilawal said Musharraf threatened his mother Benazir Bhutto. He added they even presented witnesses regarding the case in the court, but to no avail.

Bilawal said the DNA records they presented in Benazir’s murder case were ignored and it took 10 years for the anti-terrorism court to announce the verdict that had to be given within two weeks.

Bilawal also spoke about terrorism and extremism, saying a consolidated plan was required to deal with not just the former but the latter too. He added military action was required against the anti-social elements challenging the state and taking up arms against it.

The PPP chairperson believed that reforms in education, police and the judiciary and changes in curriculum could help the state deal with extremism.

Moreover, Bilawal also spoke about politics and family legacy in Pakistan, saying his party did not opt for the path of family politics. The PPP chairperson said he did not desire to become the country’s prime minister but only wanted to achieve certain goals for people of the country.

There are political parties in the country whose performance is influenced by the fact that they are supported by a family legacy, but none of them went through the pains of seeing their relatives murdered like PPP leaders did.

Orignally published by INP