Staff Reporter

Karachi

President and Chief Executive Office of Pakistan International Airlines, Musharraf Rasool Cyan has expressed his grief over the sad demise of ex-Chairman PIA, Azam Saigol. Musharraf Rasool said that Azam Saigol was an upright fine gentleman and an icon in the business world. As Chairman PIA he did his best for the betterment and turnaround of the airlines, a message says. His services will be remembered for a long time.