Musharraf proposes Unified Muslim League as third option

APML’s first show of power in recent past

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf here on Sunday while addressing a public meeting at G-9 Islamabad suggested that all factions of Muslim Leagues should get united to form a third major political force that will build new Pakistan and relieve this country from political and economic chaos.

He further said that he would lead this third political force from the front by himself after coming to Pakistan. He was addressing a public meeting that was participated by party workers from twin cities as well as other parts of the country. This was the first public gathering in recent past that pulled crowds and in a way gave the beleaguered Musharraf a hope to count on his men.

Prior to the public meeting APML central executive committee (CEC) in its meeting nominated Dr Muhammad Amjad as new President of the party and Mrs Mehreen Malik Adam as Secretary General. APML General Body endorsed the two nominated candidates.

General Musharraf while addressing to the gathering of party workers said that APML is the party rooted in entire Pakistan. Every citizen of Pakistan without any discrimination of gender, ethnicity or language differences can become part of this party and we already done so. During my tenure in the government, I encouraged the participation of marginalized groups into the mainstream. We provided women with representation in the national and provincial assemblies as well as local government, General Musharraf said.

He lauded the efforts of those women who played their part in making this public meeting successful and led the workers to this gathering.

He also lauded the role of youth in building Pakistan. He said that youth is our special focus and during my tenure in the government, I introduced youth policy in Pakistan. We also need to focus on labour and peasant classes of the country that contribute to our prosperity. Labour and peasant class comprise 60% of our population and living in rural areas. As President of Pakistan, I worked for the prosperity of labour and peasant class. They were receiving full cost of their yield and they prospered, Musharraf said.

He added that APML neither has any looter and plunderer in the party and nor we need such ignominious politicians in our party cadres.

2018 is an election year and APML will fully participate this election. Musharraf said that he will spear head the election campaign by himself after returning to the country. Forming an alliance we have to get rid of those looters and plunderers who worsened the economic conditions of this country in the past 10 years. These people purchases votes offering money to the people and after coming at the helm of affairs they don’t give anything to the country except poverty, hunger, anarchy and chaos.

Musharraf said that he is very much disturbed over the deteriorating conditions of Pakistan whenever he thinks that where he left this country and where it is right now. During my tenure in the government, Pakistan’s economy was moving upward, foreign investment was coming to the country, factories were being installed and people were getting jobs.