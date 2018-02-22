Musharraf offered to me premiership, says Shahbaz

Accepts NAB’s role in curbing corruption; ‘Digital land record system buries patwar culture

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Terming as false the impression created by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that the Punjab government is not cooperating with the graft body, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the officials have been given clear instructions to lend full cooperation to the NAB.

“We are not worried about anything. The Punjab government has served the nation and we will never support any corrupt officer,” he said while talking to media at the agreement signing ceremony between Punjab Land Record Authority and NADRA, Wednesday.

Shahbaz claimed that the province has conducted the process of self-accountability and has no objections to the role of NAB. “The process of accountability is always impartial,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said “we are not afraid of NAB; I have issued clear-cut instructions to handover wanted record to NAB according to the law, because we have served the masses in a transparent manner.”

Replying to another question, Shahbaz spilled the beans Musharraf offered him to become the Prime Minister, he replied that though you have shown trust but things do not happen like this in the democratic system. “If you have any grievance, then I can arrange your meeting with Nawaz Sharif. If there is another issue, then I am ready to play my role for it because I am of the view that there should be complete harmony between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Upon it, Musharraf asked me to arrange his meeting adding that he is going to Sri Lanka and he will also prepare notes for the meeting. I made it clear to him that if I am not loyal to my leadership then how could I be loyal to you? However, martial law was imposed afterwards, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif compared the archaic Patwar culture with Land Record Management Information System and said that corrupt Patwar culture has been eliminated to a large extent but an attempt was made to include this obsolete method in the new system. “I took immediate notice of it and action was taken against the responsible persons.”

At another point, he quoted the phrase that one rotten fish can contaminate the entire pond and added that these people tried to ruin the new system but I did not let it happen. He said that World Bank has termed the computerization of land record model in Punjab as number one in the whole world as well as a role model. This is an honor for Punjab government as well as for the whole country and the credit goes to the whole team members.

Shahbaz said that the 150-years old patwari culture was the worst possible system of administration. “The corrupt system is a thing of past,” he said. “Punjab’s land record system is ranked number one in the world.”

He said, “The farmers of Pakistan were oppressed by the patwari system,” said Shahbaz. “Records used to be tampered but that system is a thing of past now.”

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) signed an agreement on Wednesday. According to this agreement, NADRA’s 3700 E-Sahulat Centers will serve the people. Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He said that land record computerization was started way back in 1997, but the democratic process was obstructed on October 12, 1999 and the project was pushed to back burner in the dictatorship era.

“When we came to power in 2008, the project was received. The project was completed with the collective efforts and 23 thousand villages were computerized.” This project is a milestone initiative and with its completion, the 150-year old Patwar culture has been buried to a large extent.

The Chief Minister said that computerization of land record has totally transformed the lives of 5.5 crore farmers. An international moot of the World Bank, which held in Washington with 126 countries in attendance, termed this project as number one as well as the role model initiative for others.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has adopted unprecedented steps for the development of agriculture sector. Farmers are getting fertilizers at half the price for the last three years while the Punjab government is also giving subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees to the electricity-run tube wells. It is for the first time that government is giving interest-free loans to small farmers.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that every possible step has been taken to protect the sugarcane farmers. Orders have been issued to arrest the sugar mill owner found responsible for exploiting the sugarcane farmers but he has run away to some other province. We will bring this sugar mill owner to the court of law, he added. Replying to a question asked about the public-hanging of the murderer in wake of Zainab murder case, he said that higher courts have been requested to guide in this regard.