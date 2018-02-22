Musharraf ‘not guilty’, court told

Lal Masjid cleric murder case

Observer Report

Islamabad

Police officials on Wednesday declared military ruler Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf not guilty in the murder case of Lal Masjid cleric Ghazi Abdur Rasheed.

A sessions court here held a hearing into the murder case on Wednesday, with Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Justice Raja Asif Mehmood presiding over the proceedings. Earlier, the former president had petitioned the court, seeking the dismissal of the charges against him.

Senior Superintendent Police Islamabad and Station House Officer Aabpara Police Station submitted their replies to court queries regarding the case.

According to the statement filed in the court by police officials, the Lal Masjid operation of 2007 was carried out in accordance with the law and constitution of Pakistan. “The court can, if it sees fit, grant permission to the people seeking to file a reference against the former president in the case,” the statement adds.

Due to a general strike by the lawyers, the court has postponed further proceedings of the case until March 12.

In January, the capital’s police have been asked to initiate proceedings to secure red warrants for Musharraf so that he could be brought back to the country to face the courts.

The son of former Lal Masjid cleric Abdur Rasheed Ghazi approached the police with the request to initiate the process of bringing Musharraf back to Pakistan. An application in this regard was submitted to the SHO at Aabpara Police Station.