Musharraf must clarify pro-Israel statement: Sherry

The PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman criticized former President Pervez Musharraf over his statements regarding Pakistan’s ties with Israel – a state Pakistan has refused to recognize since its inception. She said, “The entire country is shell-shocked over Pervez Musharraf’s pro-Israel statements in his press conference. Israel cannot tolerate Palestinian Muslims, how would it ever tolerate a nuclear power like Pakistan?”

She pointed out that the recent pro-Israel statement from Pervez Musharraf is not a first, adding, In 2005, it seemed like Pervez Musharraf’s regime tried to break the ice with Israel without any consultation, in what would have been a stark departure from Pakistan’s justified stand to support the Palestinian people.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp