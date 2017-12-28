Musharraf killed my mother: Bilawal

BB’s death anniversary

Says Benazir was punished for her condemnation of terrorism

Our Correspondent

Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Co-Chairperson Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari with other party leaders gathered at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, near Larkana after visiting grave of Benazir Bhutto to offer Fateha and pay tributes to her on Wednesday.

Coinciding with anniversary, the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held former military dictator Pervez Musharraf personally responsible for the murder of his mother Benazir Bhutto. In an interview to BBC, he said, “Musharraf exploited this entire situation to assassinate my mother,” adding. “He purposely sabotaged her security so that she would be assassinated and taken off the scene.” The PPP chairman said that Musharraf had directly threatened late Benazir and told that her security was based on the state of relationship with him.

He added that on the day of her assassination, the security cordon was taken off from her by the former military ruler.

When asked by the interviewer that a segment considers his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, responsible for Benazir’s murder, he said that this assumption is like calling an innocent an oppressor.

He also refused to unnecessarily blame any state institution.

Responding on a question, the PPP leader said that the ATC court hearing Benazir’s murder case ignored the United Nations’ investigation report, ignored the government’s investigation, ignored phone call recordings and did not take into account DNA evidence.

Bilawal said he thought that to save Musharraf, punishments will be given to the suspects who have confessed to their involvement, but even this did not happen.

He said that the court gave clean chit to the terrorists and directed punishments to the police officials involved in washing the crime scene but also immediately approved their bail.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers at Garhi Khuda Baksh, Bilawal said that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, was punished for raising voice against terrorism and in defence of democracy,

“She was also punished for raising voice for the rights of poor, oppressed, against the terrorism and terming minorities equal citizen,” Bilawal reminded while addressing enthusiastic hundreds of thousands workers and supporters who were gathered here in Garhi Khuda Baksh to eulogize their beloved leader Benazir Bhutto on her 10 death anniversary.

“Oh my leader! today word is burning in fire of terrorism and the eastern and western frontiers are insecure as the Pakistan is remembering you in such a grave situation when country has been engulfed in terrorism, Bilawal said addressing her mother.

“Oh my leader the rulers have damaged the sanctity of parliament and democracy, country has trapped in heavy burden of debts, peasants and labourers are being economically murdered, the schools and prayer places are also become insecure,” Bilawal continued, : “The rulers who were blaming other for corruption they themselves exposes as big thief.”

Bilawal became emotional during the speech and he said in sad tune, “Oh my great leader I ensure you we will revive the lost respect of democracy and will strengthen it as I also promise will bring the caravans of victory to Garhi Khuda Bux from across the Pakistan after the next election.” He went on saying that today the politics has been trapped under the leadership of hypocrites and the person, apparently pointing out PTI chairman Imran Khan, who never offered condolence on your martyrdom was holding rallies and terming you oppressed.

Addressing a of crowd at Garhi Khuda Baksh on 10th death anniversary of Benazir, the former president said the party is following on the Bhutto’s vision. He said BB has bravely confronted the forces of darkness and dictatorial regimes. “Eventually she embraced martyrdom while fighting for rights of the masses,” he added.

Referring to PML-N’s gripe, Zardari said the party had always issues with the PPP. “We will not support you this time, as time and again you have backstabbed us,” he asserted.

He deplored the dual standard of justice in the country, as what he said: “We spent 12 years in jail and you [Nawaz Sharif] attained freedom after spending 12 days in the jail,” Zardari said.

Coming to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), the former president said his party would not make any compromise on any NRO. He said the conspiracies were still being cooked up against the PPP. “I will be cautious in running the party”, he said adding the real leader is Bilawal Bhutto.