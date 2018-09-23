Musharraf hits back at Indian Army Chief threats

Islamabad

Former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf has hit out against the Indian Army Chief threat cum warning to Pakistan.

In social media, he has warned, “let India put something into practice first,” they will be taught a lesson.

He was responding in the wake of recent remarks from Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat: “talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand” and that there is a need to take revenge against the Pakistan army. “Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But, I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” he tweeted.

Former military dictator Pervez Mushrraf lambasted while dubbing India a paper lion, “India should note that our military is brave, experienced and proficient in the battle field.”—INP

