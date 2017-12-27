Musharraf exploited entire situation to assassinate Benazir Bhutto: Bilawal

KARACHI : On the 10th anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf was involved in his mother’s assassination.

On 10th death anniversary of his mother, Bilawal said the former military ruler destroyed the evidences from the murder site moments after her assassination.

“Musharraf exploited this entire situation to assassinate my mother,” he told BBC in an interview. He claimed that the former president purposely sabotaged her security so that she would be assassinated and taken off the scene.

Referring to public meeting at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat National Bagh on Dec 27, 2007, Bilawal said Musharaf took advantage of the situation and took away her security to remove her from the scene. “I personally hold him responsible for the murder,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal went on saying that Musharaf threatened his mother on her arrival in Pakistan back in 2007 after stating her protection will be assured upon cooperation with him. He also dispelled a perception about involvement of his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, in the murder.

Earlier in his message, Bilawal said those who killed Benazir Bhutto had actually planned to kill the whole nation but President Asif Ali Zardari saved the country by raising “Pakistan Khappay” slogan after her assassination in Rawalpindi.

He said that Benazir Bhutto lost her father, brothers and even mother fighting for the rights of downtrodden masses and dictatorial vultures hovering over the country, freed from the imperial yoke by our forefathers after a long independence movement.

He said in her valiant battle against the forces of darkness and elements of dictatorships, she eventually embraced martyrdom in line with the legacy of her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but refused to withdraw from the cause.

PPP Chairman pledged that the cause, for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life, would continue to be vigorously pursued for transformation of the country into an egalitarian, democratic, peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

In reply to the interviewer’s question, he said such impression has been ingrained into the public minds with an ill-intention. “I don’t have details of Musharaf giving direction to terrorists on a call or meeting someone to convey a secret message; this is why I do not allege involvement of institutions,” he added.

Coming over the Anti-terrorism court (ATC) proceedings in Benazir’s murder case, he said the court ignored the United Nations’ investigation report alongside the other key evidences collected by the government. “This all happened to give a safe passage to Musharaf,” he underlined.

On Dec 27, 2007 former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated soon after she finished an election rally at Liaquat Bagh in garrison city of Rawalpindi. A suicide bomber shot at her and then blew himself up in a gun and bomb attack on the fateful day.

Orignally published by NNI