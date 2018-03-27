Musharraf defers his return to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf has deferred his return to Pakistan over security concerns after Ministry of Defence refused to provide him security on his possible arrival to face the treason case being prosecuted in a special court here, sources said.

Sources said Pervez Musharraf has apprised his close comrades in Pakistan about his decision to postpone his return.

Meanwhile, Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah has said that they could not trust Ministry of Interior for the security of his client, adding that till adequate security measures he could not advice the former president to return to Pakistan.

Defence ministry refuses to provide security to Musharraf

Musharraf is in self-imposed exile since he left Pakistan on March 18, 2016, only hours after his name was removed from Exit Control List (ECL).

In February, Musharraf once again vowed to make a return to Pakistan saying, “I want to take part in the general elections few months later” in an interview to a private TV channel. However, the special court has also restarted its proceedings against him and ordered him to return.

In this context, Akhtar Shah, Advocate, had stated that his client is ready to make a comeback provided he is given proper security. On the orders of the special court, Akhtar Shah wrote two separate letters to the interior and defence ministries for security.

On March 16, a special court, hearing high treason case, has ordered arrest of General Musharraf through Interpol. The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.