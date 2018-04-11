Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir cause: Imran

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said that former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf caused great damage to the Kashmir dispute by declaring the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir as outdated. In an interview with Kashmir Narrator at his Bani Gala residence, he said: ‘The UN resolutions continue to be of central relevance in that they reaffirm the legitimacy of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The UN resolutions, therefore, continue to have a central legitimacy and are critical to resolving the conflict.’

The PTI chief also criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and alleged that he undermined the struggle of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir for self-determination. Nawaz became the first Pakistani PM to visit India officially (for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony) and did not meet the Hurriyat Conference leadership in New Delhi. Imran said. ‘He (Nawaz) did this because he was busy meeting his Indian business counterparts to talk business, not reaffirm Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. He put his business interests before the country’s interests and the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination,’ said Khan.

Moreover, Imran shared that if his party comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will put forth ‘ground-breaking’ proposals to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. ‘My party is already working on these (proposals). Our Kashmir policy will be substantive and not restricted to declaratory platitudes,’ he added.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters inside the anti-terrorism court hearing the 2014 parliament and PTV attack cases against the PTI chief, Imran said, ‘risks have to be taken to make big decisions,’ adding that, a man ‘should be judged by the decisions he makes’. Imran also said that he supports the live coverage of Nawaz’s corruption proceedings. The same was demanded by Nawaz’s daughter Maryam and her father last week but any formal request has yet to be made from them in court.

Imran, continuing his talk with reporters, lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that people flock to the party when it is in power whereas its members defect when it is not. ‘The Sharif family has nothing in its money trail except for the Qatari letter,’ he claimed, responding to the ongoing corruption case against the former premier’s family. Later, speaking to the media outside the court, Imran repeated his statements inside.

He opposed the use of lodging terrorism cases against political opponents. In response to a question, Imran said both Sharif brothers are attempting to dupe the nation by playing ‘good cop bad cop’ — explaining that Nawaz attacks state institutions while Shehbaz attempts to mend fences. The PTI chief also criticised the use of the majority of Punjab’s development funds on Lahore, saying the feeling of deprivation in southern parts of the province is genuine.—INP