Musharraf case IHC ruling barring court from announcing verdict challenged

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict barring the special court from announcing a decision in the long-overdue high treason case against former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The November 27 decision, which came a day before the verdict was due, was announced by a two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani. Filed by former president Lahore High Court Bar Association Taufiq Asif, the petition questions the jurisdiction of the IHC to examine proceedings pending before the special court comprising high court judges.

It also questions whether the high court has jurisdiction to assume the role of an appellate court. Furthermore, the petition also questions the maintainability of the interior ministry’s petition on grounds that it maybe have been filed “with ulterior motives”.