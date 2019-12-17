Musharraf can never be a traitor: DG ISPR Armed Forces stand with GPM against unjust hasty decision; Verdict received with lot of pain and anguish

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army said on Tuesday that it was in a lot of pain and anguish after the special court announced its verdict in the high treason case against former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, sentencing him to death.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor issued an official statement, describing how the decision was being received by the personnel of Pakistan armed forces.

“An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor,” DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement on Tuesday, hours after the former president was sentenced to death for abrogating the Constitution under Article 6. The statement further said that the due legal process in the case has been ignored ‘including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste’.

The ISPR statement on the verdict said that the armed forces expect that justice will be dispensed in line with the Constitution of Pakistan.

The statement by the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations comes after sources said a meeting of the top military leadership was underway at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the wake of the judgement.