Musharraf announces ‘grand alliance’ of 23 political parties

Observer Report

London

Former president Pervez Musharraf has announced a “grand alliance” of 23 political parties that will operate under the umbrella of the Pakistan Awami Itehad (PAI).

The alliance will be headed by Musharraf, while Iqbal Dar has been appointed Secretary General. The central office of the alliance will be in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Musharraf denied persistent rumours that he had wished to lead the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), claiming that it was ridiculous to think that he would want to be head of a “minor, ethnic party”.

“MQM-Pakistan is merely half of what the [original] party used to be,” he said. “I am concerned about [the internal problems] of the party; however, I have no interest in replacing Farooq Sattar or Mustafa Kamal even if their parties are united,” he insisted.

Criticising MQM, he said that the party and the muhajir community have lost respect. The muhajir community would do better to abandon ethnic politics and join PAI, he said.

He added that the alliance between MQM and the Pak Sarzameen Party could not last due to a lack of leadership. However, he said, that it would still be better for both MQM and the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) to form an alliance.