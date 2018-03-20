Musharraf all set to return home

Interior Ministry seeks details of former president’s return, stay in country

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is all set to return home and face ‘fabricated’ cases against him. He will also launch a public campaign for the upcoming general elections. President of the APML Dr Muhammad Amjad said this while addressing a crowded press conference here at the party’s central secretariat Monday.

He was flanked by the party leaders and workers. On the occasion, Deputy Secretary General of Qaumi Watan Party, KP, Sultan Yousuf Bacha who was also present there announced to join the APML along with his supporters. Besides a large number of workers of the PPP, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and PML-N also joined the APML and reposed their trust in the leadership of Pervez Musharraf. Dr Amjad said the APML central committee in its upcoming meeting on March 21 (tomorrow) would decide on former president’s return date, however, he made it clear that Pervez Musharraf would return to the country before the caretaker set up is announced. The present government is ending its constitutional term on June 2, 2018 and it is most likely that Syed Pervez Musharaff would return before the date, he said.

Our party chairman will instead of challenging the institutions challenge the rival political forces particularly the current government of the PML-N that has brought miseries, unemployment and anarchy in the country.

It was in Musharraf’s era when loans were reduced and after him the successive governments first took exorbitant loans of Rs36 billion and Rs 82 billion respectively.

Dr Amjad regretted that PML-N leadership was maligning APML leadership through false propaganda against judiciary and armed forces of the country. Dr Amjad also welcomed Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Chairman Senate and hoped it would end the Baloch people’s sense of deprivation.

To a question, he said Pervez Musharraf had full respect and regard for the courts of the country.

He not only appeared before the higher judicial forums but he even appeared before magistrates and judicial officers of the lower judiciary.

He said this time, too he would appear before the courts and face all the cases against him. He however demanded foolproof security for the former Army Chief and hoped the government would honor its word.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry on Monday accepted the plea for security of from former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf upon his return to Pakistan to appear before the special court in the high treason case.

In a notification, the interior ministry responded to the plea by Musharraf’s lawyer requesting security, mentioning that it is willing to provide security to him.

The notification in its response to the letter sought the details of the former president’s travel itinerary and ‘his stay in Pakistan so that necessary foolproof security arrangements can be made for him well in time’.

In reaction to the notification, Musharraf’s lawyer expressed reservations over the security arrangements to be provided by the government. On Friday, the special court hearing the treason case against former president Musharraf had ordered the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates.

During the hearing, the special court asked the former president’s lawyer to write an application to the interior ministry seeking arrangements and security for Musharraf’s return for hearing.

The former president’s advocate in his arguments said that an application was sent to the interior ministry for security arrangements. In the petition, it was stated that the former president faced security threats.

The court had ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of the former military ruler through the Interpol.

The special court had also asked the interior ministry to take action to revoke National Identity Card and passport of the former military ruler. The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.