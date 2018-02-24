Mushaira to honour Mirza Galib

Islamabad Model College for Girls ,( Post Graduate), F-7/4 organized on Friday a Mehfil-e-Musira to pay tribute to renowned Poet Mirza Asad Ullah Khan Ghalib in Islamabad.

Renowned poet and literary figure Anwar Masood chaired the ceremony while Ali Yasir performed duties of host, said a news release.

Famous poets of the twin cities including Ehsan Akbar, Mir-e-Mushaira, Dr. Tauseef Tabassum, Ali Yasir, Farah Deeba, Ayesha Masood, Junaid Aazar, Anjum Khaleeq, Hassan Zaidi, Dur-e-Shahwaar, Jalil Aali, Mehboob Zafar, Manzar Naqvi, Dr.Abrar Umer, Abida Taqi, Rubina Shaad, Arshad Mehboob Nashaad and Iffat Khalid presented beautiful poetic verses in the moot. In the end, college principal Saleha Jabeen presented shields to all the poet of the ceremony.—APP

