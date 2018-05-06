Mushahidullah to represent Pakistan at UNFF 13th session

NEW YORK : Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan will represent Pakistan at 13th Session of the United Nations Forums on Forests in New York.

The five-day session would discuss implementation of United Nations Strategic plan for forests 2017-2030.

Mushahidullah Khan said there are several challenges which need to be tackled to have the required forest area in Pakistan.

He informed that the main objective of the forum is to facilitate implementation of forest-related agreements.

Orignally published by NNI