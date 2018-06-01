Mushahidullah launches report on climate risks, food security analysis

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan here on Thursday highlighted achievements of Ministry of Climate Change and launched a report on Climate Change Risks and Food Security Analysis in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). Addressing at a press conference, Federal Minister for Climate Change highlighted that Under Green Pakistan Programme 25 million trees planted during first year against a target of 100 million in five years.

He further said that Glacial Lake Outburst Flood-II (GLOF-II) Project has been approved by Green Climate Fund worth US $ 37 million. Foundation stone of Botanical Garden has been laid after consolidating the approximately 725 acres of land. We also Hosted 7th South Asian Conference on Sanitation in April 2018. SACOSAN is a government-led conference held every second year on a rotational basis in eight South Asian countries. We have also Installed mobile upgraded air quality monitoring stations for monitoring all the major parameters of air quality in Islamabad as well as any part of the country. Now Pak-EPA is making public daily air quality report. He also told the media that Pakistan Climate Change Bill has been passed to prepare and supervise implementation of adaptation and mitigation projects in various sectors.

This law provides for the constitution of a policy making Pakistan Climate Change Council at the apex, chaired by the Prime Minister, and the establishment of Pakistan Climate Change. Framework for Implementation (2014-2030) – National Climate Change Policy has been formulated. The objective of National Climate Change Policy is to ensure that climate change is mainstreamed in the economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the economy and to steer Pakistan towards climate resilient development. Framework for Implementation outlines the vulnerabilities of various sectors to climate established Migratory Birds and Houbara Bustard Endowment Fund. Capital amount of the endowment is Rs. 250 million.

It shall provide funding for developing and implementing programmes for conservation of a valuable migratory bird. Paris Agreement and Doha Amendment to Kyoto Protocol of UNFCCC have been ratified. Paris Agreement aims to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 0C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 0C. Doha Amendment refers to the changes made to the Kyoto Protocol in 2012, after the First Commitment Period of the Kyoto Protocol concluded. He further highlighted Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) have been submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)’ Secretariat in 2016.

Pakistan-NDCs show a mitigation potential of 20% in GHG emissions at a cost of US $ 40 billion. It also identifies adaptation cost of US $ 7-14 billion per annum. National Forest Policy has been approved by the Council of Common interests. Policy aims at expansion, protection and sustainable use of national forests, protected areas, natural habitats and watersheds for restoring ecological functions, improving livelihoods and human health in line with the national priorities and international agreements. We also launched a study “Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment of Islamabad” to make Islamabad a climate resilient city.—APP