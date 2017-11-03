Mushahidullah emphasizes strict measures against tree cutting in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan planted a sapling on embassy road along Capital Development Authority to compensate the trees demolished during the expansion project of embassy road.

While talking to media he said CDA is working on many development projects. This embassy road is being expanded under one of those projects, said a press release here Thursday.

The details of environmental degradation are shared with Federal Environmental Protection by CDA, emphasized by the minister.

He further told the media. There are three important elements attached to any development project environmental, economic and social. He further added that it’s important to understand that “we cannot compromise on development work or environmental protection”. Seeing the need of hour and pressure of traffic, this road is being expanded.

Along this expansion work details, CDA has provided three to five years plan of plantation. Under this plantation plan, CDA will be responsible every year to grow trees.

He also highlighted that the population of Pakistan is increasing rapidly so it should be priority of every citizen of Pakistan to plant two trees at least in every tree plantation season. Its not only responsibility of government to plant tress but also every citizen as well.

He further said I have instructed Director General EPA not to issue no objection certificate to any project unless they have planted hundred trees to compensate trees expected to be affected in every project.

The CDA should also devise a mechanism to measure the size, type and carbon storage in trees being affected in any project.

They should also try to get tree implanter technology to shift trees from one place to another without cutting them. It was also informed by the officials of Capital Development Authority to plant 2500 trees to replace trees affected during this project

He further said that under United Nations ,every country should have 12% of forest cover on its land but Pakistan has only 5% forest cover on its land.

,The Deputy Mayor of Capital Development Authority also ensured to comply with the instruction of Federal Minister for Climate Change in future. The ceremony was attended by officers of Ministry of Climate Change, Capital Development Authority and media.—APP

