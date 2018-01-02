Mushahidullah asks Sindh govt to increase forest cover to 12pc

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan has asked the Sindh government to make efforts on the urgent basis to increase forest cover to at least 10-12 per cent to mitigate the impacts of climate change-induced disasters, particularly floods and heat wave, which show increasing trends in the province. “Sindh government must wake up to the current state of forest cover of 2 per cent and make efforts on the urgent basis to increase it to at least 10-12 per cent to mitigate the impacts of climate change-induced disasters, particularly floods and heat wave, which show increasing trends in the province” he said in a statement.

He said, “Without such forest restoration, conservation and protection efforts, the province’s climate vulnerability is destined to aggravate in full gear and increase the pace of recurring floods, coastal cyclones, dusty storms, heat waves, jack up public health costs, further increase environmental degradation and deepen poverty,”. The minister said, “Gruesome situation of rising poverty, out-migration of a huge number of rural people to cities, unchecked ecological destruction, vanishing wildlife has been further exacerbated by the paced systematic deforestation over last 30 years now, which now must be brought to an end with strong political and policy interventions to overcome these environmental challenges for the provincial government to boost environmental and health developments,”.

According to various reports, Sindh province’s total area of 14.091 million hectares, the province’s reverie forests have declined to 0.05 million hectares (0.35 per cent), irrigated forests to 0.082 million hectares (0.14 per cent), and mangrove forests to 0.2 million hectares (1.41 per cent) till October 2017.—APP