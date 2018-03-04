Mushahid’s pro-forest proposal

MINISTER for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan has underlined the need for reducing duty in import of raw wood from potential countries to expand national forest cover and stop deforestation. Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he rightly pointed out that it will also help ensure availability of inexpensive wood in abundance for different use.

Wood is widely being used by construction and furniture industry and this has much to do with the depleting forest cover of the country. Apart from this, wood is also used as fuel at domestic level especially in rural and hilly areas where people cannot afford to buy costly fuels like kerosene oil or cylinder gas due to backwardness and poverty. Pakistan is still a forest poor country with less than 4% of land covered with forests.

According to United Nations, he said, a country must have 25 per cent of forest cover on its area, while Pakistan has over 5 per cent forest cover on its land. The Minister said the government was committed to bringing the forest cover to international standard. As part of the programme, the government had started Green Pakistan Programme that aims at planting 100 million saplings across the country. KP Government too had announced to plant one billion saplings but there are question marks on implementation of these schemes and the real progress on ground. There are reasons to believe that with each passing day, the forest cover is denuding and there is dire need to adopt a multi-pronged approach for conservation and expansion of forests. The Minister has proposed reduction in import of wood but we would suggest zero duty for some time to improve availability of wood at affordable rates for all purpose and to discourage local cutting of forests. Similarly, the programme of the present Government to provide gas to hilly areas of Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian would go a long way in saving our forest wealth. It should be implemented on a fast track basis and similar programmes launched in other areas as well.

