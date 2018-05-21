Mushahid urges 25 countries’ MPs to promote connectivity

Islamabad

Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain has urged parliamentarians and political leaders of 25 countries of Asia and Europe to promote connectivity and cooperation. Addressing the Asia-Europe Political Forum, which was organized by the British Parliament in London, he said Pakistan was a pivotal player to tackle challenges like climate change, combating poverty and disease.

According to a message received here Sunday, Mushahid Hussain represented Pakistan in the Asia-Europe Political Forum held at London. He said Pakistan was the hub of regional connectivity due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would link up China, South Asia and Central Asia through cooperation in energy and economy, roads and railways, ports and pipelines.

Referring to climate change, he said Pakistan was the seventh most vulnerable country in the world in thar regard. He appreciated China’s role in promoting globalization as trade and connectivity contributed to lessening political tensions.

Mushahid welcomed the upcoming summit in Singapore on June 12 between North Korea and the United States, and hoped that the international community would focus their attention to resolving other flash points in Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Citing stark statistics about the global scenario, he referred to the fact that every minute 350 children die of diseases which are treatable but due to poverty they have no access to medical facilities. The Oxfam organization says that eight super rich individuals have more wealth than 50 percent of the world’s population, in other words, eight men have more than 3.5 billion people combined, he said, stressed the need to tackle issues like poverty and disparity in wealth, climate change and population control, plus resolving conflicts through cooperation and connectivity.

Mushahid also underlined Pakistan’s role in trying to combat the challenges facing Asia and urged Europe to be forthcoming in supporting the countries like Pakistan, which had sacrificed the most in the battle against extremism and terrorism as well as issues of humanitarian concern.

Senator Mushahid Hussain is also Vice Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties(ICAPP), which organized this forum together with the European and British Parliament. UK cabinet ministers, Lord Bates and Lord Callanan, also delivered keynote speeches on behalf of the British government.—APP