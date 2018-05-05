Mushahid ullah Khan to represent Pakistan at UNFF session in New York

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahid ullah Khan will represent pakistan at 13th Session of United Nations Forums on Forests (UNFF) starting from Monday in New York.

The five-day session would discuss implementation of United Nations Strategic plan for forests 2017-2030, a press release Saturday said. Mushahid ullah said Pakistan was far behind to achieve set target of United Nations for a country to have forest cover .There were several challenges which needed to be tackled to have required forest area in Pakistan.

This forum, he said , would provide an opportunity to increase forest area and international support for sustainable management of forests. He informed that the main objectives of forums were to facilitate implementation of forest-related agreements and foster a common understanding on sustainable forest management.

“The objectives also includes to enhance cooperation as well as policy and programme coordination among the countries on forest-related issues and to advance international cooperation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2000, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) established the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) with the main objective to promote the management, conservation and sustainable development of all types of forests and to strengthen long-term political commitment to this end.

Orignally published by NNI