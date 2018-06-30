Mushahid reaches London, will meet Nawaz & Maryam

London : The in charge of PML-N central Media Cell, Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday suddenly reached here in London.

Mushahid Hussain will hold an important meeting with party’s Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and will come back on Saturday after enquiring the health of ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Mushahid during his meeting with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would apprise them of the important matter including PML-N electoral strategy, country’s political situation and election campaign.

He would also convey the message of party leaders about the immediate return of Maryam Nawaz for election campaign in the country.

Mushahid would reach Lahore on Saturday night and would inform the party President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London.