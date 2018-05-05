Mushahid elected Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee head

Zubair Qureshi

In a meeting held here on Friday at the Parliament House, the newly constituted Senate Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as the committee’s chairman.

Senator Javed Abbasi of the PML-N proposed his name and it was seconded by Senator the outgoing Chairperson Nuzhat Sadiq.

All the members congratulated Senator Mushahid on his unanimous election saying that he was the most appropriate person to promote, preserve and protect Pakistan’s national interest and international image in his capacity as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

In his brief comments to the members, Senator Mushahid Hussain first commended the work done by his predecessor, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and said he would build on the successes achieved by the committee in the last three years. He also thanked Senator Javed Abbasi for proposing his name.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Foreign Policy is one area on which there was a need for a broad national consensus above party lines so that the national interest and international image of Pakistan could be preserved, protected and protected effectively. He said that he would endeavor that the committee could give one voice on foreign policy issues.

About the foreign policy issues, he said it should work under monitoring and oversight by the Parliament of Pakistan since it represents the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan and foreign policy should represent the ethos of the people and their interests and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Sitara Ayaz and Secretary of the Committee, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas.