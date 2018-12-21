Mushaal praises Malaysian leaders for supporting Kashmir cause

Islamabad

Chairperson of Peace and Culture organization and wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has appreciated the Malaysian Consultation Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM) for supporting Kashmir cause.

In her statement on Thursday, she said that Occupied forces are involved in genocide in Kashmir and urged World organizations to take steps to stop the on-going killing spree of Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

MAPIM, a conglomeration of 200 organizations on Tuesday condemned the recent killing of ten Kashmiris youth in Pulwama district in Kashmir by the Indian troops and urged the Malaysian government to take steps to registers its protest against the India atrocities in Kashmir.—INP

