Mushaal pays homage to the Quaid

Staff Reporter

Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization- wife of Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has paid homage to Quaid e Azam on his 142nd birth anniversary and also congratulated Christians on Christmas day.

A cake cutting celebration was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with respect to both of the occasion. Mushaal Mullick on this occasion said that Pakistan came into being after the great struggle of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Quaid was the man of great vision and he declared Kashmir the integral part of Pakistan, chairperson further added that the occupied forces have house arrest the Kashmiri leadership and their struggle will continue till the independence, she added.

She also congratulated Christian’s community on Christmas day. She said that minorities are enjoying full basic rights in Pakistan whereas the so-called democratic state has not only gained Illegal control of Indian held Kashmir but also deprived the people of Kashmir from basic rights.

After the cake cutting ceremony, special prayers for the liberty of people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and prosperity of Pakistan were also held.

Share on: WhatsApp