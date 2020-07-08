Mushaal Mullick pas poetic tribute to Burhan Wani

Staff Reporter

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmir’s Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick posted a poem to pay tribute to Kashmiri freedom-fighter Burhan Wani on his fourth martyrdom anniversary observed on Wednesday.

In 2016 Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his two associates were killed by Indian troops in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leaders and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Burhan Wani and the martyrs of July 13, 1931. The veteran leader asked the people to observe the 8th July as a “Day with Martyr’s Family”, in their localities.