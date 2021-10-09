Mushaal lambasts Indian forces for arrest, torture of hundreds of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, has strongly condemned the fascist Hindutva regime for unleashing a reign of terror in the scenic Kashmir valley to stifle the powerful dissenting voices of Kashmiris.

Mushaal, who is the wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement on Saturday, lashed out at the brutal forces for arresting hundreds of Kashmiris during cordon and search operations (CASO) in various parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The senior Hurriyat leader revealed that the detained Kashmir freedom fighters are being brutally tortured and terrorized in different police stations to defuse the strong resistance and freedom movement.

She said that Kashmir was converted into a garrison city and a world largest torture cell where several top Hurriyat leaders were tortured to death but even then the world observed criminal silence.

Mushaal noted that Yasin Malik has been languishing in Tihar Jail for the last few years in fabricated and concocted cases.

She feared for her husband life who was being subjected to torture for his sole crime to seek right to self-determination for the dwellers of the heaven like valley.

The Chairperson further added that despite his fast deteriorating health condition, he was not provided with much-needed medicines, further risking his life.

She vowed that fascist Narendra Modi-led government could not dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri freedom fighters and they would take the ongoing just struggle to its logical end at all costs.

However, she reminded the UN bodies, world powers and human rights organizations of their responsibilities to which they are oblivious for the last seven.

Mushaal urged the world powers to honor their commitment made with Kashmiri people over 70 years ago and let them decide their fate as per their free will.