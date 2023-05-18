Mushaal blasts Modi regime for turning IIOJK into military fortress

Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick has blasted the notorious Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a military fortress and a gigantic prison and vowed that brave Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned to make G20 event a flopped show.

Mushaal, who is the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said in a statement on Wednesday that Indian government was holding G20 meeting in IIOJK to divert global attention from its illegal occupation of the scenic valley.

She asked Pakistan to approach all G20 countries and convey its reservations over the G20 meeting in the disputed region.

Mushaal stated that it was high time Pakistan should sensitize the G20 states about the state terrorism and rising human rights violations in IIOJK.

Pakistani government, she added, should write to all the member countries of the group to boycott the summit because their participation in the conference in a disputed region would send a wrong message that these states were siding with the oppressor and usurper.

Mushaal vowed that Kashmiri people would raise their voice on all forums across the world to foil the Indian government nefarious designs.—INP