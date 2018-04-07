Mushaal asks youth to raise voice for Kashmir freedom

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a human rights activist and the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has called upon the youth to raise their voice at all platforms including social media for the rights and freedom of Kashmiris who are facing unabated brutalities in the occupied valley.

“Indians are very active throughout the world in black propaganda against the Kashmiris freedom movement, so we must all join hands to counter it and keep bringing the truth to the light,” said Mushaal while addressing a seminar organized by the Government College University Lahore Quaid-e-Azam Political Science Society (GCU QPSS) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, QPS President Momin Yaar Khalid and Rida Nabi Butt, a Kashmiri student, also addressed the seminar attended by a large number of faculty members who also later passed resolution after Friday prayers to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Mrs Mullick said that India had literally snatched the right of life from Kashmiris, and there was a curfew like situation in the valley on daily basis; even little children were subjected to violence and torture by the Indian armed forces during search operations. “

“My one year old daughter was manhandled by the Indian army,” Mushaal revealed.

The human rights activist believed that India deserved to be immediately declared a terrorist state over brutal genocide of innocent Muslims in the occupied valley.

However, she said, now leaders of the world were business leaders who only watched their economic interests. “Mortality and human rights literally means nothing to them,” she added.