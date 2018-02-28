Muscat International Book Fair launched

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

The Muscat International Book Fair has been launched in Muscat with a view to raising the awareness of the community, support intellectual and cultural mobility, increase the rate of reading in the community, which will positively affect the development of society and stimulate the movdment of publishing at the global level, sources told Pakistan Observer here Tuesday.

Main organizing committee of the Fair is headed by the Information Minister Dr Abdel Monein bin Mansour Al Hassani.

The ultimate vision has been described as achieving mastery in promoting awaren ess and knowledge locally, regionally and internationally.

The Fair has generated much cultural interest locally and across Arab peninsula and beyond.