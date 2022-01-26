Musaddiq Abbasi replaces Shahzad Akbar as PM’s aide on accountability

ISLAMABAD – The government has appointed the former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as adviser to the prime minister on Accountability and interior.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

Abbasi will replace Shahzad Akbar who stepped down as PM’s advisor on January 24.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity,” Akbar wrote on Twitter.

On January 26, President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar, who has also been served as deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was appointed as the special aide to the prime minister on accountability and interior in August 2018.

In July 2020, Akbar was made an adviser to the prime minister with the same portfolio.

Akbar played a leading role in the Panama Papers-linked money laundering cases in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted. He was actively pursuing various corruption cases against opposition leaders.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that the outgoing PM’s aide worked under “tremendous pressure”.

“It was never easy to take on mafias, but the way you worked and handled cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you,” he said.

