Staff Reporter

Advisor to CM on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption Barrister, Murtaza Wahab has expressed his shock and sorrow over the unfortunate incident of boat capsizing in the Indus River near Sagioon Town this morning which has claimed lives of children and woman.

He has condoled with the bereaved family members, and said that Allah gives him highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and his grieves family bear this sad demise.

