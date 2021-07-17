Murtaza Wahab appointed as new administrator of Karachi

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet on Saturday approved the name of appointment of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab as the new Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The decision was taken in the provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesperson, has been assigned the new task to uplift the situation of the city termed as Pakistan’s economic hub.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have been opposed the possible appointment of Wahab in the past.