Murtaza takes notice of death of 5 siblings

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has taken notice of death of five children due to consuming poisonous food in a Saddar restaurant and sought detailed report from the Sindh Food Authority.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Murtaza Wahab said that such incidents were not tolerable. He said that the Sindh government will seek details of the incident from the victim family and also extend all possible assistance to it.

The Advisor to Chief Minister also announced to personally supervise the inquiry into the incident.

Mutaza Wahab said this is very shocking news for us and may Allah give the highest place to the departed soul in Jannat ul Firdos and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.—INP

