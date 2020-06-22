Murtaza pays homage to BB on 67th birth anniversary

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza while paying homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 67th birth anniversary has said that today is the birthday of world’s ‘Benazir’ political leader Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. In his message, he said that Benazir Bhutto was unparalleled political leader in every aspect. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the identity of Pakistan in the world, even today people in the world know Pakistan as the country of Benazir Bhutto, he added.

Hassan Murtaza said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught the way of continuous struggle against the oppressed and the oppressed by fighting oppression for thirty years.