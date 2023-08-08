Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday inaugurated a transformative project valued at Rs 292 million, the initiative focuses on the maintenance and comprehensive reconstruction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Haripur to Abbottabad city.

Commending the commitment to progress, Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed heartfelt appreciation towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Minister for Communications for their substantial contributions.

Shedding light on the financial allocations, Abbasi revealed that Rs 55.4 million has been dedicated to the maintenance and reconstruction of (KKH), spanning from Haripur to Abbottabad Interchange. An additional allocation of Rs 29.2 million has been earmarked for the enhancement of infrastructure within the area of Abbottabad city, adding he said.

Abbasi emphasized that the upgradation of KKH is not only a project but a promise to facilitate seamless transportation and expedient travel experiences. Recognizing the imperative to address the challenges of deteriorating infrastructure, the minister underscored the immediate need for action.

The minister highlighted that these ongoing development projects stand as a testament to the government’s dedication to enhancing the lives of its citizens. He stressed that the reconstruction and maintenance work on KKH has reached its conclusive stages, assuring the public of the imminent benefits it will bring.

Reflecting on a previously approved project from the 2022/23 budget, he regretted the setback due to natural disasters, specifically floods, that hindered the acquisition of land worth 3.75 billion.