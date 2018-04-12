Murtaza Hashwani sworn in as Honorary Consul of Belgium

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hashoo Group CEO & Deputy Chairman Murtaza Hashwani was sworn in as the Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of Belgium in Karachi at a reception hosted by Ambassador of Belgium His Excellency Mr. Frédéric Verheyden.

Murtaza Hashwani follows in the footsteps of his father, Hashoo Group Chairman Mr. Sadruddin Hashwani.

He served as Honorary Consul for almost thirty years. Sadruddin Hashwani is recognized for his role in promoting good relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and Pakistan.

By the decision of His Majesty King Philippe in April 2014, Sadruddin Hashwani was appointed to the rank of Knight-Commander in the Order of Leopold II, the house order of the Belgian monarchy to reward outstanding personalities having rendered exceptional services to the Kingdom.