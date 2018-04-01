Murtaza extends felicitation to Christians

Abbottabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbassi Saturday extended warm felicitations to the Christian members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

He said that the Easter is the occasion to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ (A.S), the culmination of the entire year’s worship and prayers and forty days of fasting by our Christian brethren followed by celebration and jubilation. Deputy Speaker said that this joyful celebration of the Feast of Easter may bring happiness and prosperity to everyone in the Christian community.

He also reiterated that the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government according to the constitution of Pakistan.—APP