Murtaza elected chairman of special body on delimitation of constituencies

Islamabad

The Special Committee on Delimitation of Constituencies has unanimously elected MNA/ Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, as Chairman of the Special Committee. The first meeting of the Special Committee on Delimitation of Constituencies was held in Constitution Room, Parliament House Islamabad on Wednesday.

While discussing agenda item number III pertaining to the issue of grievances/ reservations of the Members of the National Assembly regarding recently carried out delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Committee expressed deep concern on the delimitation; and constituted a nine (9) Members Working Group under the Convenership of Mr. Daniyal Aziz, Minister for Privatization. The Group will make suggestions/proposals within three (3) days to address the issue of new delimitation of constituencies which would be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan; for resolution.

During the meeting, the Committee discussed the issues including, Clock wise delimitation, Stark discrepancies while determining the boundaries of the Constituencies on different criteria of population, Issue of Sections 20/21 of Election Act; 2017, Constitution of Election Tribunals for hearing appeals against the delimitation of Constituencies and Poor Performance of Election Commission of Pakistan with regard to provision of Maps of the Constituencies to the General Public

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for State and Frontier Regions, Mr. Daniyal Aziz, Minister for Privatization, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Minister for Parliamentary Affaris, Mr. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Minister for Law and Justice Mr. Miftah Ismail, Advisor to P.M. on Finance, Mr. Zahid Hamid, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr. Arif Alvi, Mr. Siraj Muhammad Khan, Mr. S.A Iqbal Quadri, Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan, Ms. Ayisa Nasir, Mr. Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Mr. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi, MNAs, and Officers of the ECP, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Statistics.—INP