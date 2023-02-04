Murree shuttle buses providing relief to visitors

Under directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a fleet of buses laced with the latest facilities and offering minimum one-side road trip fare to the popular tourists’ resort of Murree is providing relief, comfort and exhilaration to families.

The prime minister has taken the much-needed initiative to provide quality transport services to the families, heading towards the picturesque hill station.

Assistant Operational Manager Malik Tariq Mehmood said that they were running a three-day shuttle bus service from Friday to Sunday at the most affordable and minimum one-side fare of Rs100 only.

The shuttle bus service is free for people of 65 years of age besides, children aged upto 12-year also being provided with fare-free travel.

Malik Tariq further informed that these buses run from 9am to 6pm on three days from Bhara Kahu bus stop while on the way, they had two stops at Lower Topa and General Bus stand.

The people intending to visit Murree could reach Bhara Kahu Metro Bus stop via Green buses and from where they could enjoy travelling in these quality shuttle buses equipped with LEDs and comfortable seats, he added.

The initiative also draws huge appreciation from the general public and it is hoped that it would not only reduce traffic congestion in Murree, but also prove environmentally friendly.