Murree-Kohala road

Sometimes public works that should normally be a welcome development in the land of pure cause anger and frustration in the public if not planned meticulously. One such example could be laying of gas pipeline from Murree to Upper Deval which is the village our honourable Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi comes from. The people commuting between Muzaffarabad and Murree and Islamabad are facing difficulties due to ill planned and poorly regulated development work.

Though electioneering in the offing justifies continuation of the work but still with a few steps taken by the Administration, problems of people plying on this road can be eased out. It is therefore suggested: 1) traffic should be regulated at the bottlenecks round the clock, 2) right time ie less busy hours to be chosen to carry out the major works and 3) contractors undertaking the work should be directed to arrange adequate machinery required to carry out the work.

DR TALAT SHABBIR

Rawalpindi

Related