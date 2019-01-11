Murree Brewery inaugurated new state-of-the-art beverage plant

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla said that Murree Brewery has been a model of success for over a century, and their continued growth has been a contributing factor to the development of the nation’s economy and economic well-being.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of new state of the art beverage plant at Rawalpindi. The Chief Executive Officer of Group Isphanyar Bhandara , prominent industrialists , dignitaries and senior officials of Murree Brewery were present on the occasion.

Saleem Mandviwalla appreciated the spirit of Isphanyar Bhandara for huge investment and also acknowledged the contribution of Murree Brewery Group in industrial sector which had provided business and job opportunities. He said it was need of the hour that they should promote economic and trade activities to overcome poverty and backwardness.

Isphanyar Bhandara said on the occasion the plant is latest and imported from china. He said that Murree Brewery up holds the golden traditions of investment in the country and new industrial units would be opened to accelerate business opportunities. He lauded the active role of industrial workers who had worked hard for keeping production units alive.

He said we produce the Apple ,Lemon ,Peach ,Strawberry , Pineapple , Malt79 and Cindy. Bhandara said we have using the neutral color and fruits for making the best result. He said we will provide more verities of Soft Drinks.

Murree Brewery Company Limited (MUREB) was established in 1860 and incorporated a year later and is based in Rawalpindi. This has made it the oldest firm in Pakistan. The British – who had established the brewery to meet the beer requirements of British personnel (mainly army). Later on, they sold its majority shares to the renowned Bhandara family. Now, the third generation is running the firm, and the brewery is listed on the PSX.

It manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic products in Pakistan. The Company has taken many steps of modernisation. In 1990 new beer canning and new bottle filling facility from Holstein and Kappert (Germany) was installed. Two units of alcohol rectification columns for producing another neutral grade of potable alcohol from Molasses were procured from France and Italy.

The company has three divisions, liquor, glass and Tops division that makes juices, etc, amongst which liquor is the most profit making division. Tops Food and Beverages division was established in 1969. Two manufacturing units are located in Rawalpindi and Hattar (KPK) respectively. A Tetra Pak packaging facility was added in 2001. The Hattar plant was installed in 1992.

Share on: WhatsApp