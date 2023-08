Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against encroachers and building by-laws violators, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt ® Qasim Ijaz. He informed that Murree Administration today continued its ongoing operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.

The operation was being conducted against the rules violators in Murree on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.—INP